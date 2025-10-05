Aidan O'Brien and Christophe Soumillon started Arc day with a double in the Group 1 juvenile contests as Diamond Necklace and Puerto Rico won.

In the following race after Diamond Necklace had landed the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac in good style, stablemate Puerto Rico followed up with an impressive all-the-way victory in the hands of Soumillon in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere. A son of the late Wootton Bassett, Puerto Rico had a similar profile to last year's winner of the same race for O'Brien, Camille Pissarro, who had also racked up plenty of experience in his debut campaign before really blooming at Longchamp. Puerto Rico certainly had the experience, this his seventh start, and while he had displayed good form when winning the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last time, form that was boosted at Longchamp on Saturday by the third home Cape Orator, he took his level to even greater heights here. Always in control of the contest on the front end, Puerto Rico found another gear when asked for his effort and he pulled clear of the chasing pack to win by an easy two and a half lengths.

A delighted O'Brien said: "He's a very big strong colt, loads of speed. Wootton Bassett had a lot of speed himself and so does this horse. "Christophe said he's a very quick. He's a miler, he won't go any further but he has loads of speed. "I was probably running him over a little bit short because he had loads of speed, Doncaster was his first run over seven and he won and the form got very strong overnight. "Camille won the French Derby which is a very important race. Whether he will get a mile and a quarter I'm not sure, but we didn't think Camille would either because he was so fast as well." Soumillon said: "He's lovely, the plan today was just to let him come out of the gates and make him galop by his own if that was possible. He did everything perfect although he started to hang a bit out (left) as I came into the false straight. So I tried to bring him to the rail to try and make sure he was going to concentrate. "When I felt nobody was coming to my outside I just squeezed him with the legs and he picked up so good."

Diamond sparkles in Marcel Boussac

Diamond Necklace swoops on the outside of the field

Earlier on, Arc day got off to a fine start for O'Brien and Soumillon as Diamond Necklace comfortably maintained her unblemished record. Sent off the 11/10 favourite to make it three from three in the Group 1 Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac - Criterium Des Pouliches, tge daughter of St Mark's Basilica was settled in mid-pack before switching out towards the centre of the course soon after straightening for home. The front-running Green Spirit tried to make the best of her way home having been drawn in stall one but Soumillon timed his run to perfection and didn't have to get overly serious on the winner to get up in the final furlong and score by a length. Green Spirt (9/4) held on for the runner-up spot with 10/1 chance Narissa back in third. The winning trainer and jockey team up again with well-backed 7/2 favourite Minnie Hauk in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe later in the day. Paddy Power cut Diamond Necklace to 8/1 from 14/1 for next year's 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

