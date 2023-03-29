Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe runner-up Vadeni is set for a mouthwatering early-season rematch with Luxembourg after connections confirmed the Prix Ganay as his likely comeback target.

A brilliant winner of last year’s French Derby, Vadeni was subsequently supplemented for the Coral-Eclipse and got the better of Mishriff and Native Trail to become the first French-trained winner of the Sandown showpiece in 62 years. Trainer Jean-Claude Rouget immediately nominated Leopardstown’s Irish Champion Stakes – a race he won with Almanzor in 2016 – as the next port of call, but his latest middle-distance star had to make do with minor honours in third behind the Aidan O’Brien-trained Luxembourg. The Ballydoyle handler revealed earlier this week he planned to send the latter to France to make his reappearance in the Prix Ganay at ParisLongchamp on April 30, a Group One contest in which Vadeni will make his first competitive appearance since finishing a half-length second to Sir Mark Prescott’s Alpinista in the Arc.

