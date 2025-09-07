Prix Foy report and reaction: Japan strikes in trial with Byzantine Dream

Byzantine Dream put his name firmly into the hat for the Arc de Triomphe after winning the Qatar Prix Foy under Oisin Murphy.

Trained by Tomoyasu Sakaguchi, the four-year-old chestnut brought top-class staying form from his native Japan and had landed a Group 2 handicap in the hands of Murphy in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. He was beaten narrowly over two miles in a Kyoto Grade 1 when last seen in May but, despite sweating up beforehand, defied a market drift to win the first major contest on Qatar Arc Trials day at Longchamp on Sunday. The easy-to-back 11/1 chance came from near the back to lay down his challenge between rivals in the straight and ultimately toughed it out to score by half a length from 11/8 favourite Sosie, with Almaqam (9/2) a couple of lengths adrift back in third on his first run over the 12-furlong trip. Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut Byzantine Dream to 10/1 from 25/1 for the Arc, a feature European race that Japanese-trained horses have famously yet to win. Sosie also shortened for the same October 5 contest, trading at 12/1 following Sunday's three Trials.

Byzantine Dream 🇯🇵 and @oismurphy get up to beat Sosie in the Group Two Qatar Prix Foy! 🇫🇷#ビザンチンドリーム | @netkeiba pic.twitter.com/FdEOKImjW5 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 7, 2025