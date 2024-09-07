Prix du Moulin preview: View from connections

Check out the views of Roger Varian, Charlie Appleby and Aidan O'Brien ahead of Sunday's Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp.

Charyn is raring to go for his all-star clash with 2000 Guineas hero Notable Speech, as what Roger Varian describes as the “complete horse” attempts to continue his dream season in the Prix du Moulin. The four-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign winning four of his five starts and confirming himself as one of the leading milers in the world by securing big-race success at both Royal Ascot in the Queen Anne Stakes and at Deauville in the Prix Jacques le Marois. The son of Dark Angel now faces another stern challenge in the form of Charlie Appleby’s ace and Aidan O’Brien’s Group One-winning juvenile Henry Longfellow, but the Newmarket trainer is relishing the task at hand at ParisLongchamp on Sunday. Varian said: “We’re looking forward to it and we’re enjoying the journey he is taking us on this year. The horse seems to be going from strength to strength and you have to look forward to competing in these exciting races and taking on some three-year-olds on Sunday. It will be interesting to see how we do.”

Charyn’s rise to the top of the mile division is somewhat remarkable when you consider that he failed to land a telling blow during his three-year-old campaign. However, Varian always held plenty of belief in Nurlan Bizakov’s colt and after encouraging signs in the winter were backed up by early-season wins at Doncaster and Sandown, he knew he had a performer who could compete at the highest level. Varian continued: “We’ve always thought the world of him, hence he had a serious campaign last year. So I would say it is not a surprise to see his progress, but we also know how hard it is competing at the top-table. This time last year it may have been hard to predict but watching him winter and that performance in the spring, albeit in Listed company at Doncaster at March, it just looked like he was starting to become the complete horse. “I guess that’s what we would say he is, he looks the complete horse now. He’s very mature, he’s very strong mentally and has a good, tough attitude. He’s also very adaptable, he handles different ground and it all seems to come the same to him, whatever the going description. He’s just proving to be a very good horse and they are hard to come by. He’s one of them, so we’re going to enjoy it.”

William Buick celebrates as Notable Speech wins the Sussex Stakes

After wowing in the 2000 Guineas, Notable Speech bounced back from St James’s Palace Stakes disappointment at the Royal meeting to strike in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, reaffirming his position among the elite at this distance. It will be the first time he will cross swords with Charyn while it is also the first time he will tackle an anticipated softer surface, but the Moulton Paddocks handler is backing his charge to thrive in the French capital. Appleby told www.godolphin.com: “Notable Speech is in great order. The obvious unknown will be the going – they had a lot of rain in Paris on Thursday but hopefully we can have a couple of drying days, while they will be racing on a fresh strip of ground. I couldn’t be any happier with Notable Speech in terms of his wellbeing. He showed he was back to what we saw in the 2000 Guineas last time out in the Sussex Stakes, and it’s going to be a very exciting race. Charyn looks to be our main opposition but it’s a strong field, as is always the case in these top races. “We are excited to be part of it and hopefully Notable Speech can maintain his excellent year. This will be the first time he has encountered this type of ground, but we are hopeful he can handle it. It’s always a bit of a guessing game until you’ve actually raced on it.”

Henry Longfellow impresses at the Curragh