The mare was partnered by Kieran Shoemark for the one-mile contest and faced a field of nine rivals, which included 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus.

But as Charlie Appleby’s Coroebus was making his challenge around a furlong and a half out he crashed to the ground under William Buick.

Shoemark was clear of the field and of any danger at that stage and cruised to a comfortable five-and-a-half-length victory at 17/2.

But while Buick was able to get to his feet, it was subsequently confirmed Coroebus – who also won the St James’s Palace Stakes – had suffered fatal injuries.