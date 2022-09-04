Sporting Life
Dreamloper winning at Ascot
Dreamloper won readily in difficult circumstances

Prix du Moulin de Longchamp report: Dreamloper wins dramatic race at Coroebus suffers fatal injury

By Sporting Life
15:21 · SUN September 04, 2022

Ed Walker’s Dreamloper was a convincing winner of a dramatic renewal of the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp.

The mare was partnered by Kieran Shoemark for the one-mile contest and faced a field of nine rivals, which included 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus.

But as Charlie Appleby’s Coroebus was making his challenge around a furlong and a half out he crashed to the ground under William Buick.

Shoemark was clear of the field and of any danger at that stage and cruised to a comfortable five-and-a-half-length victory at 17/2.

But while Buick was able to get to his feet, it was subsequently confirmed Coroebus – who also won the St James’s Palace Stakes – had suffered fatal injuries.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

