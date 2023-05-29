15/8 favourite Anmaat registered the first Group One success of his career in a thrilling renewal of the Prix D'Ispahan Stakes.

About a length separated the first five home and it was Owen Burrows' charge, owned by Shadwell Estates, who came out on top. Winner of the Prix Dollar last season, he challenged on the outside of the field and knuckled down well to get to the front in the closing stages. Light Infantry (17/2) completed a British one-two for David Simcock, edging out Facteur Cheval in a photo for that spot.

🇫🇷🏆 Thriller! Anmaat digs deep to land the Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan at @paris_longchamp under @JimCrowley1978 @ojburrows74's star is now 13/2 (from 8/1) for the Coral-Eclipse and 7/1 (from 11/1) for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot...pic.twitter.com/dIEixtHF8z — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) May 29, 2023

Paddy Power cut the winner to 13/2 from 8s for the Coral-Eclipse and 7s from 11s for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes. "He was very fresh today so I just took him back to get some cover and get him to relax but the tempo wasn't as strong as I expected so I had to make my move and get him closer in the straight and he's done it well," the winning rider told Sky Sports Racing. "The ground was probably lively enough for him, he prefers to get his toe in a bit more, and the trip is a furlong shorter than he's been racing over so it was a good performance. "I'm looking forward to getting back on him over a mile-and-a-quarter. He's done what we thought he'd do. Last year we hoped he'd win a Group One and I'd like to think you can upgrade this performance given how the race panned out."