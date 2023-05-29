15/8 favourite Anmaat registered the first Group One success of his career in a thrilling renewal of the Prix D'Ispahan Stakes.
About a length separated the first five home and it was Owen Burrows' charge, owned by Shadwell Estates, who came out on top.
Winner of the Prix Dollar last season, he challenged on the outside of the field and knuckled down well to get to the front in the closing stages.
Light Infantry (17/2) completed a British one-two for David Simcock, edging out Facteur Cheval in a photo for that spot.
Paddy Power cut the winner to 13/2 from 8s for the Coral-Eclipse and 7s from 11s for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes.
"He was very fresh today so I just took him back to get some cover and get him to relax but the tempo wasn't as strong as I expected so I had to make my move and get him closer in the straight and he's done it well," the winning rider told Sky Sports Racing.
"The ground was probably lively enough for him, he prefers to get his toe in a bit more, and the trip is a furlong shorter than he's been racing over so it was a good performance.
"I'm looking forward to getting back on him over a mile-and-a-quarter. He's done what we thought he'd do. Last year we hoped he'd win a Group One and I'd like to think you can upgrade this performance given how the race panned out."
Winning trainer Owen Burrows added: "I'm thrilled, he's such and tough and progressive horse. He did nothing wrong last year and I thought it was a solid run at Newmarket last time behind Adayar. I thought he did well to win today from where he was, there was nothing Jim could do about it, it was just how the race panned out and he was a little further back than we'd have wanted, but he again showed his guts and toughed it out.
"Who knows how far he can progress. He's a horse who travels well in his races. He's in at Ascot and in the Eclipse. Let's see how he comes out of this, speak to the team, and make a plan from there."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org