Winner of the Marcel Boussac on this card 12 months ago, Blue Rose Cen had enjoyed a brilliant first half of 2023 before defeats on her last two starts but got her head back in front to the delight of jockey Aurelien Lemaitre.

Blue Rose Cen won her seasonal reappearance before adding the French Guineas and Oaks to her tally but tasted defeat at Glorious Goodwood - where Lemaitre came in for criticism from some quarters of the British media - and in her prep race, the Prix Vermeille over a mile and a half.

Dropped back to 10 furlongs, the pair jumped well and were left in the lead initially but eventually Lumiere Rock went on from Jackie Oh with Blue Rose Cen settled in fourth.

The order remained more or less unchanged from there until the cutaway when the field fanned out across the card but those behind the pace couldn't land a telling blow as the prominent racers dominated the finish.

Blue Rose Cen picked up well in the centre of the course to hit the front and although Jackie Oh fought back and pushed her hard, she never looked like getting past. Lumiere Rock was third.