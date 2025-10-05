Barnavara gave trainer Jessica Harrington and jockey Shane Foley another Group 1 score together when toughing it out in the Prix de l'Opera Longines.
The three-year-old daughter of Calyx had won three of her last four starts, including the Group 2 Blandford Stakes at the Curragh on day two of the Irish Champions Festival last month, and coped with the step up to Group 1 level for the first time in her career.
In front from a long way out, the 8/1 shot was tackled on all sides in the famous home straight, Wemightakedlongway among those challenging deeper on the track, while One Look and Tamfana also had their chances.
The final lunge came from See The Fire towards the inside, Oisin Murphy's mount (11/4 joint-favourite) staying on all the way to the line, but the game Barnavara held on to win by a head.
One Look (12/1) had to settle for third, just another short-head further back, with Wemightakedlongway (the other joint-favourite) fourth as the British and Irish runners dominated proceedings.
Foley said on Sky Sports Racing: "Hotazhell ran in the Arc and he's run okay but this was always my main ride today. She wears her heart on her sleeve and has done it the hard way. We've been saying all year she's very, very good and she's just been filling her frame. That's a good trip for her at the moment."
Regarding Harrington, who has battled breast cancer in the recent past, the jockey said: "Unbelievable lady, after what she's been through, I've been a part of the team for a long time now and it's been very special."
Paddy Power and Sky Bet make Barnavara 8/1 for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Del Mar early next month.
Harrington said: "She’s been fantastic. She’s gone on improving all year and she's just done better and better.
"That’s how she loves doing it. She’s such a long-striding fully she loves going off in front and putting the race to bed."
