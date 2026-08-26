Francis Graffard's Daryz is all set to run in the Prix Foy on Arc trials day at ParisLongchamp on September 6.
The son of Sea The Stars got the better of a protracted battle with Minnie Hauk in last year's Arc and he started his 2026 campaign with Group 1 victories in the Prix Ganay and Prix d'Ispahan.
Beaten into third by Ombudsman and Minnie Hauk when last seen in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, the four-year-old has been on a typical mid-season break.
Nemone Routh, Director and French Racing Manager for the Aga Khan Studs, said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast:
“He’s going to come out on Arc Trials Day on September 6, and he will be aimed at the Prix Foy, that’s the plan for the moment.
“Francis is very happy with him at the moment after his racecourse gallop yesterday and if all goes well that’s where we will see him next."
Daryz is the 3/1 favourite for the Arc on October 4 with Sky Bet and Paddy Power.
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