Aventure started last season with defeat in Listed company but stepped up markedly on that performance with a wide margin win in a heavy ground Group 3 at Chantilly.

Further progress was forthcoming in the second half of the season as she successfully stepped up to Group 2 company before finding only Bluestocking too strong in both the Prix Vermeille and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, both at ParisLongchamp.

Trainer Christope Ferland understandably has grand plans for Aventure this season and told Sky Sports Racing that the daughter of Sea The Stars is on course to return to the track this month.

"She's entered in the Prix Ganay on the 27th of this month," he said, "and also in the Allez France [a Group 3 at Chantilly], only fillies.

"She is 80 to 90% for the Allez France because Sosie is in the Ganay. The plan is we don't run them against each other right now, especially for the first race.

"If Sosie doesn't go for that, she will run in the Ganay."

Ferland confirmed that all roads lead back to Paris for another tilt at the Arc but a trip to Epsom for the Coronation Stakes is also on the cards with connections mapping out an ambitious campaign.

"She will probably go for the Coronation, she has a big programme and a big year," he said.