The final confirmations and draw have been made for Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, with Minnie Hauk set to break from the inside stall.
Aidan O'Brien's three-year-old filly was promoted to outright 7/2 favourite with most firms after it was confirmed she had been supplemented on Wednesday and support for the Betfred Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks winner is unlikely to dry up after Christophe Soumillon's mount was handed stall 1 at the live draw on Thursday morning.
Zarkava famously won from the same stall in 2008, while 18 of the past 23 winners have emerged from 8 or lower including 2024 victor Bluestocking, who came from stall 3.
Daryz was drawn in stall 2, with last year's fourth Sosie in 3 this time around and Alohi Alii stall 4. Alohi Alii is one of three Japanese runners in this year's field and the two others appeared to fare less well with the draw, Byzantine Dream - the mount of Oisin Murphy - getting gate 15 and Japan Derby winner Croix Du Nord having to defy stall 17.
David O'Meara's filly Estrange got the widest draw in 18, while the 2024 runner-up Aventure is eight stalls deeper than last year having been handed 12.
Paddy Power reacted by pushing Croix Du Nord out to 10/1 from 8/1 and spokesperson Paul Binfield said: “Croix Du Nord was our only mover as a result of the draw as the Japanese raider will be facing the challenges of a car park berth in 17 which is a lot different to the small field that he faced when holding on tenaciously in the Prix du Prince d’Orange at the same venue last month."
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe odds
Paddy Power: 7/2 Aventure, Minnie Hauk, 8 Sosie, 9 Byzantine Dream, 10 Croix Du Nord, 12 Cualificar, Gezora, Kalpana, 14 Alohi Alii, Daryz, 16 Estrange, 20 Giavellotto, 28 Quisisana, 33 Los Angeles, White Birch, 40 Leffard, 80 Arrow Eagle, Hotazhell.
2025 Arc de Triomphe final field and draw
Minnie Hauk - Christophe Soumillon (1)
Daryz - Mickael Barzalona (2)
Sosie - Stephane Pasquier (3)
Alohi Alii - Christophe Lemaire (4)
Giavellotto - Andrea Atzeni (stall 5)
Leffard - Cristian Demuro (6)
Quisisana - Alexis Pouchin (7)
Cualificar - William Buick (8)
White Birch - Dylan Browne McMonagle (9)
Kalpana - Colin Keane (10)
Hotazhell - Shane Foley (11)
Aventure - Maxime Guyon (12)
Gezora - Tom Marquand (13)
Los Angeles - Wayne Lordan (14)
Byzantine Dream - Oisin Murphy (15)
Arrow Eagle - Ioritz Mendizabal (16)
Croix Du Nord - Yuichi Kitamura (17)
Estrange - Danny Tudhope (18)
