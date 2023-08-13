Simca Mille entered the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe picture with a decisive victory in the Westminster 133rd Grosser Preis von Berlin.

The Hoppegarten Group One has been used as a stopping point on the route to ParisLongchamp in the past, with 2021 Arc hero Torquator Tasso winning the race in 2020 before chasing home Alpinista during the year of his triumph in Europe’s richest middle-distance contest. Last year it was Charlie Appleby’s Rebel’s Romance that took home the spoils and stablemate New London made a bold bid from the front looking to repeat the dose for the Godolphin handler. However, with the challenge of last year’s St Leger second beginning to falter upon straightening for home, the eye was drawn to Stephane Wattel’s French contender who was travelling menacingly in the hands of Alexis Pouchin.

🇫🇷 Simca Mille (A. Pouchin / S. Wattel) s'impose dans le Westminster 133. G.P. von Berlin à Hoppegarten 🇩🇪



Pour info, deux des trois derniers vainqueurs de cette course ont gagné le #Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 👀 pic.twitter.com/D2w6crU0MN — Equidia (@equidia) August 13, 2023