Prix de Diane preview: Charlie Fellowes confident Shes Perfect will handle step up in trip at Chantilly

The daughter of Sioux Nation is owned by a syndicate headed by Basher Watts, who revealed on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast that they had turned down an offer of £2.2million from Japan for the filly.

After finishing second on her seasonal return in the Prix de la Grotte, Shes Perfect was first past the post in the French 1000 Guineas back at Longchamp last month, but lost the race in the stewards' room having been deemed to have caused interference. That meant the original runner-up Zarigana was promoted to first place.

Shes Perfect's connections appealed the decision but were unsuccessful and now Fellowes is keen to move on and try to win at Chantilly, in what he considers to be the "right race" for the filly, having also had the option of reopposing Zarigana in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot next week.

The trainer said on Racing TV: "She seems great, she worked on Tuesday and I was very happy with her work. She worked seven furlongs with another three-year-old and I couldn't really have asked any more of her. She looks great and I think we've got a decent draw (7) so that's fine and we'll see how we go."

As for tackling the extended mile and a quarter, the longest distance she will have raced over in her career to date, Fellowes feels there is enough in her pedigree to suggest it won't be a problem.

He said: "We started over a mile, I was keen to start over a mile rather than seven as I felt that was what she was going to want, minimum, and she has done really well. Both times she's been one of the first off the bridle and she just keeps on going so I think, looking at the way she's run and look at her, and definitely her pedigree - everything suggests that she should stay.

"Obviously the Sioux Nation adds a little bit of murkiness to the equation but I've always thought she'd stay 10 furlongs no problem. Every time they come to her, she goes again, so I'm not absolutely certain she'll stay but I'm confident she'll stay.

"I just think it's the right race for her, basically we had the option between the Diane and the Coronation - OK, Lake Victoria is now out but Zarigana was going to be taking us on and I thought it was going to be a very tough race. We want her to win, we want her to win the right race - it has nothing to do with the fact that it is in France, it was very plain and simple, I'm convinced this is the right race to run her and I just hope she will prove me right on Sunday."