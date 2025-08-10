Trainer Shogo Yasuda has spoken of his trip to the UK as a "dream come true" as he starts final preparations for Japanese ace Danon Decile’s bid for the Juddmonte International at York a week on Wednesday.

The four-year-old was the star of a remarkable Dubai World Cup night for Japanese horses at Meydan in April, landing the Sheema Classic from top French gelding Calandagan, with another runner from Japan, Durezza, taking third.

He had shot to fame in his homeland the previous May when beating 16 rivals to claim the Japan Derby at Tokyo.

Speaking via a translator, Yasuda said: "This is a dream come true and it is an honour to be here.

"The plan to go to York began before his win at Meydan. I feel he will adapt to the track at York, and that’s one of the main reasons for us coming."

Yasuda, who spent Saturday afternoon getting a first feel of British racing while visiting Ascot for the Shergar Cup with members of the Japanese Racing Association, added: "He is a Derby winner, and now it's about making a similar level of performance - and making it happen at York."

Smiling broadly, he concluded: “Many people are supporting him, I am well aware of that, but it's all about ensuring the horse is right so they can enjoy seeing him run a great race."

The Juddmonte International is York’s richest ever race and last year’s renewal was voted Longines Race of the Year. It’s never been won by a horse from outside Europe, with France (three winners but none since 1987) and Italy (Electrocutionist in 2005) the only nations apart from Britain and Ireland where the winner has been trained.