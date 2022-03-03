Trainer Tony Mullins has decided not to go for the Dubai World Cup at the end of this month following her run in the Red Sea Turf Handicap in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The ground in Riyadh was too quick for the seven-year-old mare and, despite being prominent for most of the race, she could not live with the pace in the final quarter-mile and finished down the field behind impressive Japanese winner Stay Foolish.

Mullins intends to give his stable star a prep run in the Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan on April 23 ahead of the Gold Cup, in which she was a fine second to Subjectivist last summer.

“She won’t go to Dubai. I would imagine the plan at the moment is the Vintage Crop at Navan at the end of April and train her then for the Ascot Gold Cup,” said the County Kilkenny handler.