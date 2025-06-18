Last season's Champion Stakes winner Anmaat, who had every chance when produced to lead inside the final couple of furlongs, finished runner-up, while See The Fire, the only filly in the race, was a further two and a half lengths back in third.

Ombudsman , ridden by William Buick in the blue silks of Godolphin, was repeatedly short of room until over a furlong out, but he picked up strongly when in the clear and won going away by two lengths.

Los Angeles, the 13/8 favourite following his gritty defeat of Anmaat in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, tracked his pacemaker Continuous into the home straight but was soon under serious pressure and finished only fifth.

Victory for Ombudsman, a 7/1 shot, continued a good meeting for John and Thady Gosden who struck with Field of Gold and French Master on the opening day.

Ombudsman completes rise to the top

Ombudsman failed to make it to the racecourse as a juvenile but progressed well as a three-year-old and won all four starts in 2024, notably the Group 3 Prix du Prince d'Orange at Longchamp.

He had been an encouraging runner-up to Almaqam, when giving away 3 lb, in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes on his return at Sandown last month, and he built on that promise to deliver an emphatic victory at Royal Ascot.

Buick was impressed by his mount's response when able to fully open up and told ITV Racing: “I rode him at home and he was really well and he would have been a very unlucky loser as I had to switch a couple of times and he’s won with plenty in hand; he has picked up instantly after I had to switch course.

“I think for the moment he is a fast mile-and-a-quarter horse – they went hard there.

“He’s got a great turn of foot and I’m sure there will be talk about him going up in distance but I don’t think he needs to step up in trip yet.”

'Extraordinary turn of foot'

John Gosden suggested that the Eclipse at Sandown could be an option for the winner who has reaped the rewards of the patience shown earlier in his career.

He said: “We knew when we were drawn 1 that a split would probably come – the pace was strong – and we were comfortable with where we were.

“We got the luck in the straight as he had to wait for the gaps. We knew that the horse has an extraordinary turn of foot and the fractions meant that we could run them all down in the end.

“It’s all down to the owner; Ombudsman was an immature horse and we were allowed to take as long as we wanted and we could put him away.

“He’s now fully developed – a proper four-year-old - and Sheikh Mohammed is now being rewarded for his patience.

“Because he hasn’t been over-raced it means we can think about races like the Eclipse.”

Ombudsman was cut to a top price of 4/1 for the Eclipse. Brigadier Gerard Stakes winner Almaqam also features among the entries for the Sandown Group 1 and his price was also trimmed.