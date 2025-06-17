Nic Doggett runs the rule over Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes and expects more big-race success for Aidan O'Brien.

2025 Prince of Wales's Stakes When: 4.20, Wednesday June 18

Where: Ascot Racecourse

First prize: £599,708

Going: Good to Firm

TV: ITV1 & Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415)

ANMAAT (Owen Burrows) High-class performer whose wins last term included a surprise 40/1 success in the Champion Stakes over C&D (by ½ length from Calandagan, overcoming major trouble in running, Los Angeles well-held). Ran well when ½-length second of 9 to Los Angeles in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last time, leading briefly inside the final furlong having travelled powerfully (traded 1.12 in-running). Major player with that run under his belt.

CERTAIN LAD (Jack Channon) Won listed race at Compiegne and Group 2 at Longchamp in 2024 but below form when 5¼ lengths last of 6 to The Foxes in the Huxley Stakes at Chester last time, missing the break (played up beforehand). Usually a consistent front runner/prominent racer but even his best form is miles below this level. CONTINUOUS (Aidan O’Brien) Very smart performer at best (won the 2023 St Leger) but used primarily as a pacemaker these days over much shorter, including when doing too much too soon when13 lengths fourth of 7 to Jan Brueghel in the Coronation Cup at Epsom last time. Similar role likely here. FACTEUR CHEVAL (Jerome Reynier) Won the Group 1 Dubai Turf at Meydan (by a short head from Namur) in early-2024 and placed in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes here later that year. Respectable 2¾ lengths sixth in the latest renewal of the Dubai Turf last time, not ideally placed, but needs to take his form up a notch to feature prominently on this first start over 10 furlongs. LOS ANGELES (Aidan O’Brien) Big, imposing colt who won the Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh (by a neck from White Birch) in May and was better than ever when following up in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the same track last time by ½ length from Anmaat, leading under two furlongs out and battling well when headed (leading again final 50 yds). Usually front runs/races prominently and likely to keep closer tabs on his pacemaker than some of his main market rivals.

MAP OF STARS (Francis Graffard) Prolific French performer who won minor Group races at Saint-Cloud in March and Longchamp in April and wasn’t seen to best effect when a neck second of 6 to Sosie in the Group 1 Prix Ganay at the latter course last time, conceding first run to a quality opponent who has since won the Prix d’Ispahan. Remains of interest, though hasn’t run on ground this fast before. OMBUDSMAN (John & Thady Gosden) Unraced as a two-year-old but unbeaten in four starts in 2024, including the Group 3 Prix du Prince d'Orange at Longchamp on his final outing. Well-backed 5/4 shot despite conceding 3 lb all round, but unable to live up to favourite’s billing when 1¾ lengths second of 7 to Almaqam in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on his reappearance last month. Should benefit from that experience and while he'll need a bit more in this Group 1, further progress can't be ruled out and he's worth his place here. ROYAL CHAMPION (Karl Burke) Progressed through the ranks in 2022/23 and returned from an unsuccessful stint in Australia with success in the Winter Derby at Southwell (by 1¾ lengths from Military Academy) in February. Creditable 1½ lengths fourth of 7 to Al Aasy in the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown last time, nearest at the finish, but that form leaves him with plenty to find here. SEE THE FIRE (Andrew Balding) Very smart, strong-travelling filly who improved when sauntering clear of her seven rivals in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes at York last time, impressively by 12 lengths from Beautiful Love. Clearly an improved model at four, she looks ready to bag a first top-flight success for all the Nassau against her own sex might have looked a more obvious target, narrowly denied in it last year. Respected here, regardless.

Verdict Aidan O'Brien-trained favourites have taken two of the last four renewals and LOS ANGELES is fancied to follow in their footsteps. He was a long way behind Anmaat on soft ground here in October, but as was the case at the Curragh last month, he is likely to get first run on his main rival and that could prove decisive where it matters. See The Fire looks a major player despite taking on the boys, though she would prefer a more strongly run race than looks likely on paper.