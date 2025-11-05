Pride Of Arras to run in Bahrain International Trophy

Pride Of Arras is a two-time Group 2 winner having won both the Dante Stakes and Great Voltigeur Stakes at York (replay below). The two races are among the most prestigious three-year-old only contests run in Britain.

The Group 2 race with a prize fund of $1m takes place on Friday November 14 and Pride Of Arras will join runners from Britain, Ireland, France, UAE and Bahrain competing in the Kingdom’s most valuable race.

The three-year-old gelding has not raced since his win at York’s Ebor Festival in August and so will be seeking to overcome a twelve-week absence. However, trainer Ralph Beckett is confident fitness will not be an issue as he prepares to saddle his first runner in the Bahrain International Trophy.

Beckett said: “Pride Of Arras worked well at the weekend and he is ready to go.

"I think the race is a good spot for him; a mile and a quarter on good ground will suit. He’s a gelding and he’ll be staying in training, so the aim is to enjoy racing him and as such we are really looking forward to Bahrain."

Joining Pride Of Arras on the plane to Bahrain will be three other British trained runners, led by the seven-year-old Royal Champion, trained by Karl Burke, along with the four-year-old Persica, trained by Richard Hannon, and the five-year-old Lion’s Pride for John and Thady Gosden.

The Gosdens have trained the runner-up in the Bahrain International Trophy on four occasions from six runnings of the race, most recently with the subsequent Group 1 winner Lead Artist, who finished second to Spirit Dancer in 2024.

To view the line-up of intended runners click here.