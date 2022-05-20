Bizarrely placed amidst the European Flat Classics, French racing’s answer to the Cheltenham Festival takes place this weekend, as we are treated to two formidable days of Gr.1 action at the Hippodrome d’Auteuil.

There is over €2.4 million in prizemoney to be allocated throughout the weekend bonanza, which not only has enticed the best in France, but also Great Britain and Ireland (including Rachael Blackmore), who are generously represented at the 48-hour festival. Saturday’s feature, the Gr.1 Grand Course de Haies d’Auteuil (16.00) includes some familiar faces and our Man In France, Jason Kiely breaks down the field for the big one and also examines the undercard.

FRENCH BATALLION BID TO RETAIN CROWN

Contested over 5,100m (3m 1 ½ F), the curiously dubbed ‘French Champion Hurdle’ or Grand Course de Haies (16.00), is a true test of both speed and stamina, and sees eight horses head to post for the Gr.1 contest worth €157.500 to the winner.

Despite his triple representation in a race he does well in, trainer Willie Mullins’ team may struggle to overturn a solid French line-up in the Champion Hurdle, with the five domestic runners headed up by all-conquering five-year-old, Hermes Baie.

Slightly wayward but hugely talented, the son of Crillion was spectacular when stepping up to 4,300m for the first-time last month and had the re-opposing pair of Gr.1 winners, Theleme and l’Autonomie behind him that day.

HERMES BAIE THE ONE TO BEAT

Mentored by champion trainer François Nicolle, who is also in charge of last year’s winner L’Autonomie, Hermes Baie is now a dual Gr.1 winner having made the important step into open company this season. With half of the field made up of five-year-old’s, we may be experiencing a changing of the guard at the top end of French hurdling, and based on what he has done this season, it is difficult not to place Hermes Baie as the leader of the home side for Saturday’s showpiece.

Ridden by Bertrand Lestrade, Hermes Baie has tended to creep into his races but has thrown away two Gr.1’s with some careless jumping and some midrace antics, resulting in his rider unseating on the level. With the pace likely to come from either habitual front-runner l’Autonomie, or Willie Mullins’ leading hope Klassical Dream, the French Champion Hurlde should be disputed at a true gallop and looks Hermes Baie’s to lose, providing he is co-operative.

REMAINING FRENCH CHALLENGE

Both Theleme and l’Autonomie were undisputedly outstayed by Hermes Baie last time out, and barring accidents, there is no reason to suggest that there will be a reversal of the form. Although she won this race last term, champion mare L’Autonomie faces stiffer opposition this time round and with such fierce competition, stamina may become a concern. It is difficult to see the mare win, however, the five-year-old Theleme still remains relatively unexposed on only his third start in open company. Should one or two of the leading lights falter, the Arnaud Chaile-Chaille trained Gr.1 winner must be taken seriously and should claim minor honours at least. The remaining French runners, Henri Le Farceur and Gallipoli look a level below their rivals for the moment. Both last time out winners, the pair are steadily learning their trade and although this assignment may be a step too far, next months Gr.2 Prix Le Barka may be interesting for the duo.

MULLINS STRONG CLAIMS WITH KLASSICAL

Willie Mullins last won the French Champion Hurdle with Benie Des Dieux in 2019 and the Closutton maestro will bid to take a memorable sixth success in the race as he saddles the talented trio of Klassical Dream, Kemboy and last season’s King George winner Tornado Flyer for the €350,000 contest.

Ridden by Rachael Blackmore, the French-bred Kemboy returns to his homeland for his first hurdles start in over five years. The ten-year-old looks up against it on paper but only needs to beat one rival home to be guaranteed €8,700! Tornado Flyer may be suited to the Auteuil’s relatively flat layout and is not to be discounted, however, Mullins’ Klassical Dream fits the bill perfectly and could be the one to overturn Hermes Baie.

Front runners often do well in this race and the eight-year-old could be able to slip the field here. A six-time Gr.1 winner, Klassical Dream is the most decorated runner in the race, and although he still needs to prove himself at Auteuil, the Paul Townend ridden gelding could join the likes of Thousand Stars, Benie Des Dieux and Rule Supreme, who were all eight-year-old’s when taking the race for Willie Mullins.

Verdict - 1. Hermes Baie 2. Klassical Dream 3. L’Autonomie