Charlie Deutsch returns on L'Homme Presse after the Cotswold
Charlie Deutsch returns on L'Homme Presse after the Cotswold

Presse returns to Cheltenham for Turners Handicap Chase

By Mike Vince
Horse Racing
Sun December 07, 2025 · 32 min ago

L’Homme Presse will try and end 2025 as he began it, with a trip to the Cheltenham winners' enclosure in Friday’s £100,000 Turners Handicap Chase over the Gold Cup track.

Venetia Williams’ stable star was fourth in the Gold Cup of 2024, and won the Cotswold Chase on Trials Day in January before it all went wrong after an early mistake in the Betfair Ascot Chase a month later - and has not been seen since.

The 10-year-old heads 11 entries for a race that Williams won with Mon Mome back in 2008 just weeks before he hit the jackpot in the Grand National as an unconsidered 100/1 shot.

It’ll be a good race if they all stand their ground as rivals could include Henry’s Friend, who’ll have the advantage of a run having claimed the Sodexo Gold Cup at Ascot for Ben Pauling at the start of last month, and David Pipe’s King Turgeon, heading to Gloucestershire after side-stepping the Becher at Aintree.

The Doyen Chief, who lost any chance in the antics at the start of the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury last week, also has an entry.

A mouthwatering card also features the first Cross Country race of the season (moved from October), with the original November race now rescheduled for Trials Day.

The ground is described as mainly good to firm but rain is forecast and trainer Gavin Cromwell, who won it a year ago with subsequent Festival hero Stumptown, has three possibles, while a strong Irish challenge could also include Busselton, who took the famous La Touche Cup over Punchestown’s banks course in May.

The Cheltenham New Course is being used for the first time this season on Friday and the ground is currently Good to Soft, Soft in Places, with officials stating "an unsettled end of the week is forecast".

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

