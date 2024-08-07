Premier Racing fixtures receive increase in minimum prize money in 2025

Flat jockeys will be afforded an earlier post-season break and Premier Racing fixtures will be subject to an increase in minimum prize money in the 2025 fixture list.

The British Horseracing Authority is in the midst of a two-year trial into a raft of measures designed to improve the competitiveness and commercial success of the sport. As the trial is ongoing, there were no dramatic changes to the programme, with volume of racing remaining largely static, though eight fixtures will not be held, as the racecourses have chosen to absorb those races into other existing cards. The Premier Racedays approach is unchanged, except for the prize money criteria, which has risen by 10 per cent and means that Flat racedays will generally have to supply £275,000 in total prize money, with no race run for less than £22,000, and Jumps fixtures will have to offer £220,000 for the whole card, with no race run for less than £16,500. The volume of Sunday racing has increased significantly since 2023 and in 2025 this will be strengthened again, but there is no movement in the earlier decision to discontinue a trial into Sunday evening racing. The BHA have also set out to provide a more immediate post-season rest period for Flat jockeys, with the end of November break moved forward to kick in after the November Handicap at Doncaster earlier in the month.

That then creates an eight-day gap with no Flat racing, after which there will be three further days with rider restricted meetings to expand the break to 11 days for those who are not eligible to take part in such events. The criteria for rider restricted races is that the jockeys involved must not have ridden more than 30 winners in British races during the previous year, and there will also be a five-day stretch of meetings for such riders in February to give more experienced jockeys a break and create opportunities for up-and-coming pilots. Speaking on the 2025 fixture list, the BHA’s director of racing, Richard Wayman, said: “The 2025 fixture list continues the two-year trial started in January this year, designed to enhance the quality and competitiveness of our racing, increase customer engagement and improve the financial returns to those who own, train and run their horses here in Britain. “We are just seven months into the trial, and it was at an even earlier stage when the principles of the fixture list were agreed. As such, there were no plans to fundamentally alter anything for 2025, given how short a period this has been in terms of accurately assessing the performance of the changes. “The volume of fixtures and races remains largely consistent with last year, but the race programme will fluctuate as more agile planning allows us to better tailor supply to the needs of the horse population – ensuring sufficient opportunities for connections to run their horses. “We have also published the fixture list much sooner this year, which will support earlier production of the Programme Book. We hope this will help field sizes in early 2025 by giving connections more time to plan their campaigns. “Having increased the minimum prize money criteria for Premier Racedays, we did expect to see a contraction in the overall number, but while some meetings have returned to core status, others have met the new thresholds. Hopefully this extra prize money will be welcome news, as will the strengthened offering on a Sunday. “The Commercial Committee did discuss whether the number of Premier Racedays should be restricted by other means. However, there was a strong consensus that the two-year trial should be allowed to play out before significant changes are introduced. “We also wanted to take further steps to support the wellbeing of our busiest Flat jockeys. This includes moving the November Flat break to start immediately following the end of the turf season, so that jockeys and others can take a much-needed break before returning for the all-weather season. “We are acutely aware of the impact of the demands that the fixture list places on the many involved in servicing it and know that more progress is necessary in this area in the future.”

