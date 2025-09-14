Precise won the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh | report and replay

The pair pulled nicely clear of Venetian Sun who found her stride - and daylight - too late in the day, finishing a length and a quarter back in third, a head in front of the underwhelming Composing.

Precise also needed a few strides to hit top gear under Ronan Whelan but, having done so, flew down the outside to get up close home, beating her stablemate by three parts of a length.

Venetian Sun appeared to be caught slightly flat-footed as the pace quickened up front with Clifford Lee animated in the saddle but there were no such problems for Dylan Browne McMonagle and Beautify who appeared to be going far better than Composing.

Soumillon set his own pace against the rail with Beautify for company, ahead of main market rival Venetian Sun who was trapped against the rail with the eventual winner on her outside.

Given that record, it won't have surprised anyone that O'Brien trained the winner of the fillies' Group 1 but the market didn't get it right as Precise (11/2) got the better of 9/1 shot Beautify with Composing, the even money favourite, only fourth under Christophe Soumillon.

Whelan told Racing TV: "I didn't jump as cleanly as I liked but she got comfortable for me and to be fair to the filly she quickened up well and I was probably value for a bit more at the line. When you're drawn out wide on the seven in these kind of races it's for the best, it just keeps everything smooth.

"She had to show a turn of foot over seven but the way she hit the line, you'd think she'd be better over further; those fillies when they have it, they have it, not matter what trip it is or what ground, she's just very versatile, very straightforward, just a good filly."

O'Brien concurred, adding: "Lovely filly, Ronan gave her a beautiful ride. Strong headwind out there, she's growing and maturing all the time so you never know where she'll stop but she's a very classy filly. When you see them physically changing like that, anything can happen.

"She did the same at Goodwood and at Cork, she travelled very strong, got the trip well and galloped through the line.

"I think that's a win and you're in for the Breeders Cup, she'd love fast ground, she's a slick mover and all those races [autumn Group 1s] are open to her now."

When asked if he was disappointed with the run of Composing, O'Brien replied: "No. Maybe what I should have done is put in something to go for her.

"She made the running the last twice but maybe it wasn't fair to ask her to make the running into that wind; I should have changed that, it was on my mind to do it but I left it alone because it worked the last time. I wouldn't be any bit disappointed with the second or the third."