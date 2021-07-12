Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival: £4.7m in prize-money on offer

Prize money for the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival at York will be £4.7m, more than double in 2020 and a return to 88% of the pre-Covid levels.

The minimum prize for any race will be £70,000 – the highest amount for any Flat festival this summer. For the first time, 14 of the 28 races will be run for a six figure or more purse. Following Monday’s confirmation by the Prime Minister that racegoers can once again return in unrestricted numbers to York’s flagship fixture, the York Race Committee committed a further £250,000 to prize funds. Allocated over 14 races, spread across the four days, £70,000 is the new base level. This follows the announcement in May that all York’s Group 1 races would return to their record levels of 2019 for this year’s showpiece. An analysis of all the Black Type race values combined places them within 8% of the record levels of 2019. This includes the £1m Juddmonte International, the Longines World’s Best Race, and the £400,000 Darley Yorkshire Oaks and Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe.

This year will be the first occasion that racegoers will enjoy a record 28 race programme with seven races on each day. The addition of the £70,000 Irish Thoroughbred Marketing backed 5 furlong sprint handicap for fillies and mares on the Wednesday, 7 furlong European Breeders’ Fund nursery on the Thursday and 10 furlong Assured Data Services EBF Fillies’ handicap on the Friday, should add extra value and excitement for both connections and spectators. The Sky Bet Ebor remains Europe’s richest flat handicap, worth more than double any other flat handicap in Britain and will be run at its 2018 level of £500,000. The Sky Bet Melrose for three year olds retains its record prize money level of 2019, being £125,000 as they contest the same trip on Saturday. Other highlights include the Group 2 Sky Bet City of York Stakes which will be run at a Group 1 value of £200,000. The two flagship Group 2 juvenile races, the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes and Sky Bet Lowther, will both be run for more than double minimum values at £150,000, as will be the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup and Sky Bet Great Voltigeur.