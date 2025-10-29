Potters Charm set to return in bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby

Potters Charm is all set to start his season in Saturday’s bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby.

The six-year-old, trained by Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies, started last season with four straight victories, including the Grade Two Hyde Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and the G1 Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day. The six-year-old met with defeat on his two subsequent starts, most recently when finishing fifth behind The New Lion in the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Willy Twiston-Davies said: “We had earmarked this race for Potters Charm a while ago and, provided the ground is on the easy side, he is ready to get started. “We decided to keep him over hurdles this season because the staying hurdle division does not look the strongest. He was a high-class novice and can always go chasing next season.