Potters Charm set to return in bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby

Potters Charm is all set to start his season in Saturday’s bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby.
The six-year-old, trained by Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies, started last season with four straight victories, including the Grade Two Hyde Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and the G1 Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day.
The six-year-old met with defeat on his two subsequent starts, most recently when finishing fifth behind The New Lion in the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
Willy Twiston-Davies said: “We had earmarked this race for Potters Charm a while ago and, provided the ground is on the easy side, he is ready to get started.
“We decided to keep him over hurdles this season because the staying hurdle division does not look the strongest. He was a high-class novice and can always go chasing next season.
“This will be his first go over three miles but I can’t see why he would not stay. He won well over two and a half and two mile five around Cheltenham last season. Both times he switched off well and was not stopping up the hill.”
Potters Charm is set to come up against Strong Leader, who won the Grade One Liverpool Hurdle for Olly Murphy in 2024 and finished second in the same Aintree contest at the backend of last season.
The going at Wetherby was described as good on Wednesday afternoon, clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson saying: “We commenced a 20mm irrigation cycle on Tuesday, which is due to finish on Wednesday afternoon. We will then review the position in conjunction with the latest weather forecasts on Thursday morning and re-assess.
“The forecast currently suggests that there are passing rain showers on Friday afternoon and again overnight into Saturday.”
