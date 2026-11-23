The John Durkan went to second-season chaser Final Demand but there were some promising performances from some of his beaten stablemates with Christmas targets in mind.

With Henry de Bromhead taking The Big Westerner out because of the ground, Willie Mullins was guaranteed a twelfth win in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase. The only question was which one of his nine runners, all of them appearing for the first time this season, would come out on top. Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File had served up a tremendous finish when pulling a long way clear in last year’s race and the same pair were the top two in the betting this time, but among their stablemates were a trio of last season’s leading novices and it was one of those, Final Demand, who emerged best under Patrick Mullins in another thriller to get the better of last year’s first and second. Final Demand (167+ from 155+) wasted no time making his mark outside novice company and is clearly a high-class chaser even if plenty of his stablemates weren’t so forward and/or need more of a test than two and a half miles run at just an ordinary gallop. Chasing the pace, he edged ahead soon after two out, was headed by Fact To File on the run-in but rallied again to lead close home for a neck win (replay below). Final Demand made a fine start to his novice season, winning the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick, but then disappointed at the Dublin Racing Festival behind Kaid d’Authie and was second past the post (subsequently disqualified) behind Kitzbuhel in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase when tongue tied at Cheltenham. However, he turned the tables on that pair here and perhaps this will be a turning point in a career that has promised more than it has delivered so far, his task now to do it again at the highest level.

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Fact To File (remains 174) was beaten by the same margin as in 2025 but did nothing wrong on his first start since finishing a remote second to Gaelic Warrior in the Punchestown Gold Cup. While successful in last year’s Irish Gold Cup (missed the Ryanair because of the ground at Cheltenham), he has found it tough to string together two top-drawer efforts so far and it’s hard to know at this stage where he will turn up at Christmas having fluffed his lines in last season’s King George. Last year’s winner Gaelic Warrior (remains 180) had put up top-class performances to complete the Cheltenham/Punchestown Gold Cup double in the spring after his defeat to Fact To File in the Irish Gold Cup. However, he wasn’t ridden so aggressively here as when making the running twelve months ago, Paul Townend subjecting him to a no more than hands-and-heels ride as he kept on from mid-division to take third close home. He therefore looks highly likely to be a different proposition back over three miles at Christmas and it was surprising that he was pushed out in the Gold Cup betting after this, although still favourite. Front-running Kitzbuhel (162+ from 156) finished fourth in the end having jumped well in the lead until being headed between the last two and he’s the other second-season chaser in the field to improve his rating from last term. As well as the Brown Advisory, he won the Kauto Star last season and this effort solidified his position at the head of the King George, with the return to Kempton likely to show him to excellent effect given his free-wheeling style.

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Kaid d’Authie (remains 159p) was sent off third favourite at 11/2 but shaped as though he wasn’t quite as sharp fitness-wise as the other two stepping up from novices, making headway to be close up two out but then no extra from the last. He’s still lightly raced over fences (fell in the Brown Advisory after his Grade 1 win at the Dublin Racing Festival) and this further experience at the top level should have done him good, worth remembering that he’s bred to be at least as good over longer trips and completely unexposed over three miles plus. Of the rest, this test was clearly insufficient for Grand National winners Nick Rockett (sixth, 164 from 165) and I Am Maximus (last, remains 171) who will be working towards Aintree again. Nick Rockett was having only his second start since winning at Aintree in 2025 (third in a minor event at Down Royal in the spring) and fared much better than might have been expected which augurs well for his prospects when faced with much more of an emphasis on stamina. I Am Maximus, winner of his second Grand National in April, trailed throughout here much as he did twelve months ago, though it’s worth remembering he left that a long way behind when runner-up at 50/1 in the Savills Chase last Christmas.