Broadway Boy on his way to victory
Broadway Boy is heading back to the Cotswolds

Positive updates for Broadway Boy and Celebre d'Allen after Grand National

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun April 06, 2025 · 2h ago

Broadway Boy is on his way home after spending the night at Aintree following the Randox Grand National.

Broadway Boy was in front when he and Tom Bellamy - who broke his wrist - took a crashing fall at Valentine's on the second circuit and remained in Liverpool for assessment.

Willy Twiston-Davies, son of and assistant to trainer Nigel, posted an update on X on Broadway Boy's condition on Sunday morning, revealing that he was heading home.

Speaking on Luck On Sunday on Racing TV Carl Llewellyn, who is part of the Twiston-Davies team, said: "He seems okay at the moment.

"They've done loads of tests on him overnight and this morning and they're bringing him home. Hopefully he'll be okay and he'll have a lovely retirement if he's not well enough to run again.

"People are desperate to know [how he is] and we want to know but we've got to let the vets do their job and see what they say; you can't give an update until you know yourself."

Celebre D'Allen, who was pulled up after running well for a long way, was also attended to on course before being walked on to a horse ambulance.

He, too, remained at Aintree overnight but was reported to have recovered well on Sunday morning with his trainers' posting that he was 'bright and breezy' on their X account.

Micheal Nolan, who rode Celebre d'Allen, was suspended for 10 days for carrying on when the horse "appeared to have no more to give and was clearly losing ground after the second-last fence", according to the BHA stewards report.

