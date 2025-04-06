Broadway Boy was in front when he and Tom Bellamy - who broke his wrist - took a crashing fall at Valentine's on the second circuit and remained in Liverpool for assessment.

Willy Twiston-Davies, son of and assistant to trainer Nigel, posted an update on X on Broadway Boy's condition on Sunday morning, revealing that he was heading home.

Speaking on Luck On Sunday on Racing TV Carl Llewellyn, who is part of the Twiston-Davies team, said: "He seems okay at the moment.

"They've done loads of tests on him overnight and this morning and they're bringing him home. Hopefully he'll be okay and he'll have a lovely retirement if he's not well enough to run again.

"People are desperate to know [how he is] and we want to know but we've got to let the vets do their job and see what they say; you can't give an update until you know yourself."