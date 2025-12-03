Porta Fortuna sells to Coolmore for 4.5m Guineas

“Practically perfect in every way” was how auctioneer John O’Kelly introduced Porta Fortuna to a packed Tattersalls sales ring and the dual Royal Ascot and four-time Group 1 winner lived up to expectations when selling for 4,500,000 guineas, the second highest priced filly in training sold in the world this year.

Consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency and trained by Donnacha O’Brien for a partnership of Medallion Racing, Steve Weston, Dean Reeves and Barry Fowler, Porta Fortuna was the outstanding filly of her generation, winning the Group 3 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes at two before a historic treble of Group 1 races in the Coronation Stakes, the Falmouth Stakes and the Matron Stakes at three.

M V Magnier said: “Donnacha has done an incredible job with her. She is a very good filly, she is very talented. She is a lovely filly, loads of quality and hopefully she can breed one as good as her. Coming here we put a good bit of thought to it, and there is a good chance she could go to Starspangledbanner."

“This is why everyone tries to be in the game, to have horses like this,” said an emotional Phillip Shelton, racing manager of Medallion Racing. “For our partnership and for me personally she has taken us to a stratosphere we could never have dreamed about, it is a huge honour and privilege to be a part of the journey. You are more nervous before a race, but I was pacing back there!

“But at the end of the day she does not owe us anything. She is going to a great home, it will be fun to get to watch and she is going to be just down the road from Donnacha. It is not often you have this unbelievable race record and then you pull the filly out of the stall and they are nice as her. She has unbelievable presence and an unbelievable mind, and I think that was part of the reason she was so successful on the track.

“I think there was the pressure coming in – this was the end of our chapter, our story, it has been an incredible journey and we wanted this to go well more for her than anything, we are so far ahead financially that we just wanted her to have this moment. She has been a queen every step of the way. Horses are just amazing, they can take you to places and experiences that you can never dream about, when you look back you realise how fortunate you are.

“We were lucky enough to buy into her, it has been a great start of a journey with Donnacha and we have a bunch more horses with him. We have five yearlings, six two-year-olds, we sold Sharpen well here yesterday. It has been an incredible run – we have enjoyed all of it and it comes back to the horse, we are just along for the ride. We just pay the bills and get out the top hat! And I put it on before coming here to reminisce!”