Porta Fortuna pencilled in for Matron date

Donnacha O’Brien’s daughter of Caravaggio has been in fine form this term, establishing herself as one of the leading players in the fillies’ division over a mile.

After a near miss in the 1000 Guineas, she beat an all-star cast at Royal Ascot in the Coronation Stakes, before stamping her authority with a dazzling display in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

Following a short rest to recharge the batteries, she will now bid for a third-straight Group One success at Leopardstown on September 14 in one of the feature events of the Irish Champions Festival.

“Porta Fortuna is in good form and has had an easy couple of weeks since the Falmouth, but her work is beginning to pick up round about now,” said O’Brien.

“She worked this (Friday) morning actually and worked very nicely and she’s got a few more bits to go before the Matron and everything is going to plan so far.

“The Matron is the plan, all being well and all being well with her. We’re just hoping the ground stays nice. The forecast looks OK at the minute, but obviously the weather at this time of year can be changeable, so we’re just hoping the ground will be somewhere close to good."