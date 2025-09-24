Popular serial refuser Mad Moose dies

The talented but temperamental Mad Moose, whose antics at the start gained him cult-hero status, has died at the age of 21.

Mad Moose, who was trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies during his racing career, earned prize-money in excess of £100,000, won seven races and finished runner-up to the great Sprinter Sacre in the rearranged Grade 1 Victor Chandler Chase at Cheltenham in 2013. However, he was best known for refusing to race. This usually took the form of standing still at the start, though in the 2013 Tingle Creek Chase he simply pulled himself up before the first fence. Such antics ensured that Mad Moose was given a rare 'double squiggle' by Timeform, while he was even banned from racing by the BHA after the Sandown incident, which was the fifth time he had effectively refused to race. That suspension was lifted in time for Mad Moose to head to post for the 2014 International Hurdle, but he refused to race again and was subsequently hit with another ban, though connections had already taken the decision to retire him.

Mad Moose was subsequently retrained by Sophie Burkin and took part in Retraining of Racehorses parades at Aintree - the scene of one his refusals. Under Birkin, Mad Moose competed in dressage and show jumping. He spent his retirement with Faye Howlett. A statement attributed to Burkin, posted on the MadMooseNTD Twitter account, read: "Mad Moose was no ordinary racehorse. He was clever, cheeky, and far too smart to play by the rules of the racetrack. World famous for his racing antics - often deciding the day's work was done before the race had even begun - he quickly became a legend in his own right. Many laughed, but those who knew him best recognised his intelligence and wit. Moose had it all figured out: the fans, the attention, the feed at the end of the day - why gallop two miles when life's rewards came either way? "At the end of his racing career, Moose began a new chapter. From RoR parades at Aintree to dressage, show jumping, cross country and long hacks with friends, he showed the world that he was much more than a quirky ex-racehorse. He was a great teacher, a comedian, and a partner who always gave his all in his own unique style. From 'Moose Moments' in the arena to halting perfectly in front of judges just for laughs, he made every outing memorable. "Moose was a once-in-a-lifetime horse. Kind, loving, intelligent, and endlessly entertaining. "Run free, Moose. Forever remembered. Forever loved by everyone who knew you."