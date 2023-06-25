Pontefract Sunday Series review: Richard Fahey on target

We round up the pick of the action and main talking points from Pontefract's Sky Bet Sunday Series meeting.

Fahey ends week on a high Having won the Norfolk Stakes in 2021 and 2022, Richard Fahey could have been forgiven for leaving Royal Ascot a shade disappointed this year having failed to add to his tally at the major meeting, but there was considerable encouragement to be taken from loads of his runners down south. It was the Norfolk again that very nearly delivered the goods, the Middleham Park-owned Carlisle winner Malc finishing half a length in front of 7/4 favourite Elite Status, but unfortunately a length and a quarter behind shock winner Valiant Force (150/1). Malc wasn't the only Musley Bank-based juvenile to acquit himself well, Emperor's Son - another Carlisle graduate - finishing mid-pack in what looked a warm running of the Coventry, Golden Mind running huge in third in the Chesham, and Midnight Affair doing pretty well to finish an eyecatching ninth in the Queen Mary after a sluggish start left her with an uphill battle from the outset. For those on the lookout for a next-time-out scorer, Fahey's three-year-old Have Secret is crying out to be backed wherever he rocks up after confirming the promise of his London Gold Cup fourth by filling the same spot in Saturday's quality Golden Gates Stakes. And the weekend finished on a high for Fahey's two-year-old team, Mauna Loa putting her experience to good use and getting off the mark at the third time of asking in Pontefract's opening Race To A Cure For MND EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes. She'd shaped well in two starts over the minimum trip and got the sixth furlong well, ultimately seeing off front-running favourite Whoop Whoop (10/11) by half a length.

Buick the difference? From the outside looking in, Forceful Speed doesn't appear to have been the easiest horse to train but a winter gelding operation, the addition of a tongue-tie and no shortage of assistance from William Buick in the saddle did the trick for George Boughey's chestnut in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Handicap. Boughey was another trainer to enjoy a slightly frustrating time of things at Royal Ascot, the likes of Tempered Soul, Spangled Mac, Soprano and Conquistador all running well without quite being able to get the job done, so this will have come as a welcome winner no doubt. An easy-to-back 8/1 shot, Forceful Speed came wide on the turn after being buried away early on and was punched out by Buick - having his first ride at Pontefract this season - to get the better of 100/30 market leader Paddy The Squire and Tim Easterby's Highwaygrey, who traded at the minimum price of 1.01 on the Betfair Exchange but could finish only third in a three-way photo-finish.

Listed triumph for Voodoo Queen Voodoo Queen (9/2) confirmed herself a filly on the upgrade with victory in the Listed Sky Bet Sunday Series Pontefract Castle Fillies' Stakes. Having won a maiden and handicap last season, both at Newmarket and over 10 furlongs, the daughter of Frankel has relished a step up in distance this time around and looked to hold rock-solid claims having finished over three lengths in front of Saturday's Queen Alexandra fourth Typewriter when third over 1m6f at York last month. David Egan was keen to put her proven stamina to good use down a couple of furlongs in trip here and she wasn't for catching after kicking on a couple of furlongs from the finish.

Double up for Derry Lad Irish raider Derry Lad completed a valuable double when landing the Sky Bet Sunday Series Middle-Distance Handicap for trainer Kevin Coleman. The five-year-old bagged a decent pot when Hamilton staged their Sunday Series meeting last month, and he shrugged off a 6lb rise in the weights to score again under Shane Gray. Held up in the early stages, the 14/1 winner was delivered with a well-timed challenge to collar the prominently-ridden Wootton'sun inside the final furlong, eventually prevailing by half a length.

