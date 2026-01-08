Poniros set to be unleashed on Festival Trials Day or the Dublin Racing Festival

Willie Mullins' five-year-old has not been seen since running down the field at Royal Ascot in June after he had stunned the jumps racing world by winning the Triumph at the Cheltenham Festival on hurdling debut last March.

The Tony Bloom-owned horse couldn't confirm the form with Lulamba at Punchestown after that but was only beaten four lengths and all eyes are now on his hurdling return with the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham on January 24 or the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown on February 1 pencilled in for his return.

Sean Graham, Racing Manager to Bloom, said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "He’ll be entered in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Irish Champion Hurdle the following week at Leopardstown.

"The plan is to run him in one of those races and no decision has been made yet on which one.

"Going back over the years, if you look at the four-year-olds, if they run before Christmas, they all seem very badly treated if they run in handicaps and the extra couple of months that Willie gives them definitely helps.

"He's fine and he's working well, he’s grown a bit and put on a bit of weight. Whether he's a genuine Champion Hurdle contender, it's very difficult for a juvenile to win a Champion Hurdle the following year, not too many of them do it.

"But he beat Lulamba at Cheltenham albeit a bit lucky maybe, but then he was only beaten four lengths by him at Punchestown, and when you look at what Lulamba has done since he looks very special indeed.

"Poniros is completely unexposed over hurdles, he’s only had two runs and he’s with a master trainer, so anything is possible."

Poniros is a general 66/1 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.