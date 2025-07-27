Pomfret Stakes report: Make Me King delivers at Pontefract

Sunday's Listed Pomfret Stakes went to the Hamad Al Jehani-trained Make Me King.
Owned by Wathnan Racing and ridden by Danny Tudhope, the grey son of Dark Angel just missed out in third in a French Group 3 last month and went two places better eased slightly in class at the West Yorkshire venue.
The free-going Prague took the field along from last year's winner Point Lynas, but five-year-old Make Me King came there strongly to take it up with a furlong and a half to travel and he stayed on well to repel the fast-finishing runner-up Cicero's Gift (9/2) by a length and a quarter.
Paddy Power clipped the winner to 10/1 from 14/1 for the Celebration Mile at Goodwood.
Tudhope said on Racing TV: "When I picked him up he showed a nice turn of foot, I think I was in the right position at the right time and he got the job done. It was a great performance.
"I was looking to get in behind one, and the race didn't work out the way I thought it would, but in the end I think it worked to our benefit over the rest of the field maybe."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.