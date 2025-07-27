Menu icon
Hamad Al Jehani
Pomfret Stakes report: Make Me King delivers at Pontefract

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun July 27, 2025 · 4h ago

Sunday's Listed Pomfret Stakes went to the Hamad Al Jehani-trained Make Me King.

Owned by Wathnan Racing and ridden by Danny Tudhope, the grey son of Dark Angel just missed out in third in a French Group 3 last month and went two places better eased slightly in class at the West Yorkshire venue.

The free-going Prague took the field along from last year's winner Point Lynas, but five-year-old Make Me King came there strongly to take it up with a furlong and a half to travel and he stayed on well to repel the fast-finishing runner-up Cicero's Gift (9/2) by a length and a quarter.

Paddy Power clipped the winner to 10/1 from 14/1 for the Celebration Mile at Goodwood.

Tudhope said on Racing TV: "When I picked him up he showed a nice turn of foot, I think I was in the right position at the right time and he got the job done. It was a great performance.

"I was looking to get in behind one, and the race didn't work out the way I thought it would, but in the end I think it worked to our benefit over the rest of the field maybe."

