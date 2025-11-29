Graeme North explains his rationale for assigning ratings to Irish point-to-pointers and he shares his wisdom in a P2P special.

‘Quickest time of the day? It’s three miles around a farmer’s field. We’re reaching the tallest dwarf territory.’ That was one of the less complimentary responses on an entertaining thread initiated by Johhny Dineen on Racing Twitter last week ahead of Cristal D’Estruval’s debut in a maiden hurdle at Warwick that had Dineen questioning the £400,000 paid for him after he had won a point at Lisronagh in Tipperary in February. As it turned out, Cristal D’Estruval made his first start under Rules a winning one in what looked a warm race, sent straight to the front, hurdling fluently, and then finding plenty when challenged early in the straight by the odds-on favourite Baron Noir, who’d last been seen winning a bumper at the Punchestown Festival when putting up one of the best performances in that sphere last season, with fellow impressive bumper winners Bossman Jack and Loaded and Locked, himself an Irish point winner last season, back in third and fourth. Dineen himself seemed taken by his winning effort, or at least I think he was in a rather contradictory set of posts, remarking that ‘you couldn’t knock that effort’ only later to add ‘saying that it’s got the run of the race in a 2 horse race’ but it served to get his followers talking about the worthiness or otherwise of Irish point to point form. How reliant British jump racing is on the Irish pointing field is can be seen from the declarations at the two jumps meetings scheduled on the day this column was written, Wednesday November 26, with two run-of-the-mill meetings at Market Rasen and Wetherby attracting between them 39 former Irish pointers (there was also a former Irish pointer declared at Dundalk).

Phil Turner on Constitution Hill's Newcastle fall and Timeform's reaction

I know this because that information is flagged up, along with the races in which they are declared to run, in a section on the excellent P2P.ie website where you find all this information in a section called ‘Daily Pointers’ as well as research results, view upcoming entries, look up statistics, read a Timeform-style analysis of all the most eye-catching performances in each race and, most importantly of all, for a small subscription, watch partial replays of races, usually the final circuit or so. The information available from the day Cristal D’Estruval won his point showed that he ran the fastest time of the day (all races were run over the same trip with the same fence bypassed in all races) by six seconds and he also ran the distance from the third last fence to the final fence faster than all the other winners except Clondaw Park who’d won the opening race on the card, a maiden confined to four-year-old mares and who interestingly is now also in training with Harry Derham. The P2P analysis noted that Cristal D’Estruval found a way to win against the odds, rallying gamely on the (short) run-in to get the better of No Walkover (who has since joined David Pipe and won his first start here, a bumper, at Chepstow in November) despite making a mess of the final fence. Clearly, a smart performance within his own discipline but how can you contextualise that performance in the wider world of racing under Rules? Well, it’s not straightforward but it’s possible to arrive at figures that are in the right ballpark. Call me an anorak but my interest in horseracing was stimulated when I was at school by local point-to-points, on which I used to keep a rudimentary handicap of sorts, and I’ve been keeping Irish point ratings (hopefully at a more advanced level) for much of the last decade, led by the reasoning that races contested by amateur riders tend more often than not to be truly run. I’d encourage anyone to have a go, and I like a method that combines final time, sectional time (as much of the race as camerawork allows, always using the same two measuring points), weight carried, type of race and time of afternoon at which the race is run (as the comparison between Clondaw Park and Cristal D’Estruval suggests, times at meetings run on heavy ground tend to deteriorate through the afternoon and this needs to be accounted for, as does the fact that those races in the ‘shop window’, the four-year-old maidens, tend to be run first on the card).

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits