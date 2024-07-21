Poet Master leads the way for Burke in Minstrel Stakes

The son of Lope De Vega moved through the seven-furlong Group Two with plenty of zest and displayed a smart change of gear once popped the question to pull three and three-quarter lengths clear of Lord Massusus, with Mutasarref best of the rest in third.

He travelled across the Irish Sea on something of a recovery mission after finishing only fifth when favourite for Haydock’s Spring Trophy in early May and was priced up at 7/2 under Sam James.

Karl Burke’s charge looked an exciting prospect after winning three of his four starts last season and made a fine start to the current campaign when scoring at Newmarket’s Craven meeting.

“Karl and I know that he just didn’t fire the last day in Haydock, I’m note sure why,” said James.

“He was impressive at Newmarket when he won the time before that and beat a good horse of David O’Meara’s (Misty Grey).

“It was a great training performance to get him back, freshen him up and bring him all the way over here for what looked like a competitive Group Two. He won very well.”

The jockey added: “He’s still maturing this horse, he can be a bit difficult to switch off but Seamie (Heffernan, on I Am Superman) went a nice gallop in front and I was able to use him as a guide.

“He’s maturing all the time. Even going to post he was a bit fresh and keen, but now he’s starting to learn his job and he’s going to keep improving. He could even be a better horse next year.”

A delighted Burke watched on from nearer home at Redcar, where he told Racing TV: Burke said: “Really impressive, he’s a lovely horse. He had a few little issue, a sore back etc, so he’d had a bit of treatment since his last run and that’s obviously worked the oracle.

“I have to say, I was surprised how well he did it. I haven’t spoke to Sam James yet, but I’m very happy with that.”

Betfair and Paddy Power make Poet Master 12/1 (from 25/1) in their antepost book for the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood a week on Tuesday.