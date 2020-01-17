Podcast: Sporting Life's Weekend Best Bets - free tips for racing, football and golf

David Ord and Richard Mann are with us to preview the Clarence House Chase at Ascot and Haydock's Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle and March handicap. We also have tips for Lingfield and Taunton.

The matches involving Spurs, Watford, Arsenal and Sheffield United take our focus for our Premier League tips with George Pitts.

Ben Coley looks ahead to the third and fourth round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with a wide open field emerging, include his pre-tournament 30/1 tip Thomas Pieters.

Listen: Soundcloud

Listen: iTunes