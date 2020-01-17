Podcast: Sporting Life's Weekend Best Bets - free tips for racing, football and golf

Download the latest Sporting Life Weekend Best Bets podcast for free via iTunes, Soundcloud and Spotify to hear our free tips for Saturday's racing, football and golf.

David Ord and Richard Mann are with us to preview the Clarence House Chase at Ascot and Haydock's Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle and March handicap. We also have tips for Lingfield and Taunton.

The matches involving Spurs, Watford, Arsenal and Sheffield United take our focus for our Premier League tips with George Pitts.

Ben Coley looks ahead to the third and fourth round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with a wide open field emerging, include his pre-tournament 30/1 tip Thomas Pieters.

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Saturday's Bets of the Day

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 7h
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
