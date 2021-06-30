Sporting Life
Listen to the Sporting Life Racing Podcast
Listen to the Sporting Life Racing Podcast

Racing Podcast: The total Eclipse

By Sporting Life
12:34 · WED June 30, 2021

Ben Linfoot is joined by Fran Berry, David Johnson and Graham Cunningham to reflect on the Irish Derby and more in part one before getting stuck into the Coral-Eclipse in part two.

Hurricane Lane, Go Bears Go, Nicholas T and Caspian Prince are all discussed in part one, before the team tackle the recent raft of interference incidents ahead of the Commonwealth Cup appeal on July 1.

In part two it's all things Coral-Eclipse as the claims of St Mark's Basilica, Mishriff, Addeybb and more contenders are put under the microscope, before favourite Eclipses from down the years are remembered.

Fran rode in the Notnowcato race and recalls a defining moment for a young Ryan Moore, while GC harks back to a golden era in the mid 1980s just as he was beginning his career in the game.

Just click on one of the links below to listen:

