Racing Podcast: The total Eclipse

Hurricane Lane, Go Bears Go, Nicholas T and Caspian Prince are all discussed in part one, before the team tackle the recent raft of interference incidents ahead of the Commonwealth Cup appeal on July 1.

In part two it's all things Coral-Eclipse as the claims of St Mark's Basilica, Mishriff, Addeybb and more contenders are put under the microscope, before favourite Eclipses from down the years are remembered.

Fran rode in the Notnowcato race and recalls a defining moment for a young Ryan Moore, while GC harks back to a golden era in the mid 1980s just as he was beginning his career in the game.

