Listen to the Patrick Mullins Podcast

Podcast: Patrick Mullins on weekend runners

By Sporting Life
11:28 · FRI December 02, 2022

Patrick Mullins joins David Ord to discuss the Closutton runners this weekend, Facile Vega and all, and he has two interesting rides in bumpers.

They include Chapeau De Soleil in the closing Bar One Racing Giving Cash Back Daily (Pro/Am) Flat Race at Fairyhouse on Sunday, a horse his rider is very excited about.

“He was very impressive winning a point-to-point, he’s a Soldier Of Fortune horse we bought for Rich Ricci. I rode him in a schooling bumper at Thurles and he won it. His work at home is very good. It’s a small field which is unusual for Fairyhouse at this time of year, but I’m hoping he can be a Cheltenham bumper horse," he admitted.

“That’s what we bought him to be and that’s what he’s shown us, but I did get Ferny Hollow beat in this bumper before so if he does get beat on Sunday it’s not the end of the world!"

Click here to listen to Patrick's full thoughts now

Or on any of the links below:

Get Stuck In: EP5 | Patrick Mullins, Oli Greenall, Pat Fahy & Charlie Longsdon

