They include Chapeau De Soleil in the closing Bar One Racing Giving Cash Back Daily (Pro/Am) Flat Race at Fairyhouse on Sunday, a horse his rider is very excited about.

“He was very impressive winning a point-to-point, he’s a Soldier Of Fortune horse we bought for Rich Ricci. I rode him in a schooling bumper at Thurles and he won it. His work at home is very good. It’s a small field which is unusual for Fairyhouse at this time of year, but I’m hoping he can be a Cheltenham bumper horse," he admitted.

“That’s what we bought him to be and that’s what he’s shown us, but I did get Ferny Hollow beat in this bumper before so if he does get beat on Sunday it’s not the end of the world!"

