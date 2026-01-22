Plumpton over Saudi Arabia for Ambiente Friendly

James Owen plans to keep on pursuing a career over hurdles with 2024 Betfred Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly.
Following his latest defeat over jumps at Huntingdon before Christmas it had been thought that the Gleneagles gelding, who third in the 2024 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, would revert back to the flat.
However, provided conditions are suitable, The Gredley Family-owned five-year-old will now head to Plumpton on Monday for the Legendary Jimmy James 90th Birthday Novices’ Hurdle.
Owen said: “Ambiente Friendly won’t be going to Saudi Arabia and he will go to Plumpton on Monday, which is a big change.
“It was a bit annoying in the handicap hurdle at Huntingdon last time. He ran okay, but he has come out of it well and has had a freshen up. I think we might have just come back a bit too soon with him last time.
“He has been training well, and he has schooled well, and he will probably run at Plumpton on Monday if the ground is not too deep.
“Alex Chadwick has been getting on well at home with him so we are going to give him a chance and claim the weight off him. We are probably just ticking boxes with him until we go back on the flat.
"With his handicap mark, and if we get him back into form, which I think the hurdling is helping him with, something like the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot.”
While there might not be a trip to Saudi Arabia on the horizon for Ambiente Friendly it is very much the plan for stablemate Burdett Road, who will head to Riyadh for the Red Sea Turf Handicap on February 14.
The gelded son of Muhaarar made a pleasing return to the level following a spell over jumps when finishing third in a conditions race at Meydan earlier this month.
Owen added: “He ran a cracker in Meydan and on the back of that got an invite to the Red Sea Turf Handicap. He will go straight there now as it is a good pot. He is loving life in Dubai and he is training well.”
