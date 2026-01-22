Plumpton over Saudi Arabia for Ambiente Friendly

Following his latest defeat over jumps at Huntingdon before Christmas it had been thought that the Gleneagles gelding, who third in the 2024 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, would revert back to the flat.

However, provided conditions are suitable, The Gredley Family-owned five-year-old will now head to Plumpton on Monday for the Legendary Jimmy James 90th Birthday Novices’ Hurdle.

Owen said: “Ambiente Friendly won’t be going to Saudi Arabia and he will go to Plumpton on Monday, which is a big change.

“It was a bit annoying in the handicap hurdle at Huntingdon last time. He ran okay, but he has come out of it well and has had a freshen up. I think we might have just come back a bit too soon with him last time.

“He has been training well, and he has schooled well, and he will probably run at Plumpton on Monday if the ground is not too deep.

“Alex Chadwick has been getting on well at home with him so we are going to give him a chance and claim the weight off him. We are probably just ticking boxes with him until we go back on the flat.

"With his handicap mark, and if we get him back into form, which I think the hurdling is helping him with, something like the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot.”