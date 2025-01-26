Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Waterlogging threat to meetings
Waterlogging threat to meetings

Plumpton and Hereford call precautionary inspections

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun January 26, 2025 · 1h ago

Monday’s jumps cards at Plumpton and Hereford will have to pass precautionary inspections on raceday morning.

Hereford will be the first to assess conditions at 7.30am, with the going currently reported to be good to soft, soft in places after 10 millimetres of rain by Sunday afternoon.

Further rain and strong winds are forecast overnight, prompting the need for a morning check.

It is a similar story at Plumpton, with the area under a yellow weather warning from the Met Office for strong winds and rain.

The ground is described as soft, good to soft in places with an 8.30am inspection planned.

Wednesday’s meeting at Leicester is also under threat with a 7.45am check called for Monday.

Heavy rain is forecast on Sunday night, with the hurdles track heavy and the chase course soft, heavy in places.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING