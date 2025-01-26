Plumpton and Hereford call precautionary inspections

Hereford will be the first to assess conditions at 7.30am, with the going currently reported to be good to soft, soft in places after 10 millimetres of rain by Sunday afternoon.

Further rain and strong winds are forecast overnight, prompting the need for a morning check.

It is a similar story at Plumpton, with the area under a yellow weather warning from the Met Office for strong winds and rain.

The ground is described as soft, good to soft in places with an 8.30am inspection planned.

Wednesday’s meeting at Leicester is also under threat with a 7.45am check called for Monday.

Heavy rain is forecast on Sunday night, with the hurdles track heavy and the chase course soft, heavy in places.