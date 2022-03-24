Sporting Life
Could you scoop the £100,000 jackpot prize?

Play the ITV7 for your chance of winning £50,000 as the Flat season return in Britain

By Sporting Life
09:07 · THU March 24, 2022

Over £500,000 was won in the ITV7 across the Cheltenham Festival and you could be the next big winner as the British Flat season kicks off this weekend.

Do you fancy your chances of landing a huge jackpot while watching the ITV action this Saturday?

You just need to find the winners of the seven selected races live on ITV and you could be the next big winner.

To enter the ITV7, you simply need to log into or register a free Sky Games account. If you have a Sporting Life account, you can log in using the same details. Similarly, if you have a Super 6, Fantasy Football or existing Sky Bet account, you can log in and enter ITV7 with those details, too.

If you need to register a new account, click here. You’ll just need to supply a few details to allow us to contact you if you win any prizes.

This weekend's ITV7: Saturday March 26 (opens 3pm Thursday March 24)

  • £50,000 Jackpot

Doncaster: 13:50, 14:25 15:00, 15:35

Kempton: 14:05, 14:40

Kelso: 15:15

All races televised on ITV1

Liam Worrall recently collected a massive prize courtesy of ITV7, landing the £100,000 jackpot on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Speaking to ITV's Oli Bell last Saturday, Liam said: "We have a baby girl, she's nine months old just last Thursday and this changes her life more than ours. I just can't wait to tell her the story once she's older.

"I've played again today, anyone can win it so why not me again?!"

Full details of how to enter the next round - which has £50,000 up for grabs - are right here and good luck with your selections.

In a bid to help you make your selections, Sporting Life's very own Matt Brocklebank will be providing his tips for the ITV7 races this weekend.

ITV7 Tips

Will appear here...

