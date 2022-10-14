Sporting Life
Don't miss the ITV7!

Play the ITV7 for free and be in with a chance to win £100,000

By Sporting Life
15:26 · FRI October 14, 2022

ITV7 is back for British Champions Day, and that means another incredible jackpot prize is up for grabs.

Click here to make your ITV7 selections for Saturday!

This time, the free-to-play game are offering a £100,000 prize if you can correctly predict the seven winners from the seven selected races on Saturday.

ITV7 have given away over £1,500,000 in jackpot prizes alone during 2022, and they have no intention of stopping.

Anyone can enter, and anyone can win. Liam won £100,000 on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival, which he has used to give his daughter a better future.

Could it be you on Saturday?

The races come from Ascot and Leopardstown, with entries closing at 2pm.

With Baaeed racing in the 4.00 at Ascot, will that mean you only need six from six to scoop the £100,000 jackpot?

Play ITV7 for free, wishing you the very best of luck!

Check out Ben Linfoot's ITV7 tips right here!

GARRUS - 2.00 Ascot

PEKING OPERA - 2.05 Leopardstown

TIYMARA - 2.35 Leopardstown

MIMIKYU - 2.40 Ascot

INSPIRAL - 3.20 Ascot

BAAEED - 4.00 Ascot

MONTATHAM - 4.40 Ascot

Click here to make your ITV7 selections for Saturday!

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

