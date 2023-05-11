Sporting Life
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96
The Platinum Jubilee has been renamed in honour of the late Queen

Platinum Jubilee renamed as Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot

By Sporting Life
10:32 · THU May 11, 2023

The feature Group One race on the final day of Royal Ascot, The Platinum Jubilee Stakes, has been renamed The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes in memory of Her Late Majesty.

Sir Francis Brooke Bt. His Majesty’s Representative at Ascot, said: “The Late Queen’s close association with Ascot Racecourse was well known throughout the world, but no race at the Royal Meeting previously carried the name of Queen Elizabeth II.

“His Majesty The King has approved the renaming of the Platinum Jubilee Stakes to The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

"This will both honour Her Late Majesty in perpetuity and maintain the connection with the three Jubilees celebrated since the inception of the race as the Golden Jubilee Stakes in 2002.”

