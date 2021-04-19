Horse Racing
Lorna Brooke

PJA announce death of amateur jockey Lorna Brooke

By Sporting Life
10:09 · MON April 19, 2021

Amateur rider Lorna Brooke has died following a fall earlier this month, the Injured Jockeys Fund has announced.

Brooke fell from Orchestrated, trained by her mother Lady Susan Brooke, in the Pontispool Equine Sports Centre Handicap Chase at Taunton on April 8.

The rider had been in hospital in Bristol since the fall, but the IJF announced she had died on Sunday.

A statement read: “It is with deep sadness that we have to share the tragic news that Lorna Brooke passed away yesterday.

“Her family thank everyone for their kindness in the last few weeks, particularly the staff at Southmeads Hospital who were so professional.

“They will be having a private funeral and will hold a celebration of Lorna’s life once Covid restrictions allow.”

