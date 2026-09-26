Pierre Royal won the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket | report, reaction and replay

Pierre Royal returned at 33/1 but he wasn't without supporters having been available at twice those odds on the morning of the race.

The four-year-old, trained by Ado McGuinness, had been running consistently since winning over a mile at the Curragh in June but trailed home down the field at the Irish Champions Festival on ground officially described as good but riding softer than that.

Partnered here by Mikey Sheehy, Pierre Royal raced in the smaller of the two groups on the far rail while a number of the market leaders were in the stands' side group.

As the twenty seven strong field fanned out across the wide expanse of the Rowley Mile inside the final furlong, it was clear there was little between the two groups. Crest Of Fire burst out of the pack on the far side and appeared, to many, to have come with a race winning run under Tom Marquand.

However, a photo was called by the judge and a still of the finish revealed it was far closer than many had believed. Connections didn't have to wait overly long for the outcome with Pierre Royal called the winner by a short-head.

That doesn't tell anywhere near the full tale as 100/1 chance Altareq was just a head away in third for Jim Goldie and apprentice jockey Lauren Young while a neck away in fourth - but first home on the stands' side - was the well supported 4/1 favourite Gavriel who had enjoyed a dream run through against the rail.