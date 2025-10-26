Menu icon
The hugely imposing Pierre Bonnard after winning the Zetland Stakes
Pierre Bonnard ante-post Derby favourite after Group 1 win in Criterium de Saint-Cloud

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun October 26, 2025 · 1h ago

Pierre Bonnard enhanced his reputation with a first Group 1 victory in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud on Sunday.

The last two winners of the 10 furlong Criterium de Saint-Cloud - Tennessee Stud and Los Angeles - have gone on to finish third in the Derby and it would be no surprise if Pierre Bonnard were to go on to match, or improve upon, that record.

Already a leading fancy for the Epsom showpiece, Pierre Bonnard looked every inch a Classic prospect in grinding out victory from A Boy Named Susie and Proof and Sky Bet duly made him their new 7/1 favourite.

Settled in a share of third by Christophe Soumillon behind stablemate Endorsement and A Taste Of Glory, trained by Andrew Balding, the race panned out perfectly for Pierre Bonnard but a bold move by Mikael Barzalona briefly put the cat among the pigeons.

Barzalona had settled A Boy Named Susie (trained by Donnacha O'Brien) in rear but as the field started to turn into the straight, he took the bull by the horns with a positive forward move alongsides Pierre Bonnard. The pair matched strides as the front-runners cried enough but gradually the giant Pierre Bonnard began to impose himself before pulling away.

The victory was Aidan O'Brien's 25th Group 1 of a year as he draws ever closer on his own record of 28 top level wins in a year.


The successful handler told Sky Sports Racing: "Wayne [Lordan] when he rode him absolutely loved him and Christophe was raving about him when he won on him at Newmarket [Zetland Stakes] the last day.

"It's lovely to come here in that ground and give him more education. He's a very special horse I'd say and Christophe gave him a beautiful ride.

"He's by Camelot and they're very comfortable mile and a quarter, mile and a half and he's a typical Camelot, all class. Camelots can have a lot of nervous energy but they're very classy and they do stay."

Soumillon added: "I really love him.

"The way he did it last time was quite impressive. Today was the first time for him to go in different ground; Camelots usually love soft but it's still a new experience in a strong field. I rode him a bit different to last time, I put him in the race quite early and the pace was on with Wayne in the front.

"My horse was really relaxed, I just wanted him to be able to quicken quite early and make sure it didn't turn into a sprint and he gave me a great feeling again; I'm sure he's going to be a great horse for next season.

"Like I said to Aidan last time - he was laughing about it - I never rode, apart from Lambourn last year, a Derby winner in Epsom so I can't really say exactly what you need or not but he's well balanced, he goes left-handed well and he's going to be a nice horse because he's still green and still has a lot of potential.

"Today he went well through the race and when I asked him to pick up, the same with Puerto Rico, I just won hands and heels and I'm sure if I asked him for more he would quicken more.

"Everything worked out like a dream and I'm proud to be in this position and proud to ride such amazing horses."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

