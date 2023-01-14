The Paul Nicholls-trained eight year old continued to look like the real deal over fences after securing the fourth Grade Two success of his career with another fine display of jumping under Harry Cobden in the extended two and a half mile event.

Arriving on the back of wins at Newton Abbot and at the same level in the Fitzdares Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon last time out, the gelded son of Turgeon was sent off the 6-4 Favourite to make it a hat-trick of victories for the campaign.

Settled into a beautiful rhythm out in front Pic D’Orhy had the majority of his rivals toiling turning for home the final time with Cobden still yet to ask any serious questions of his mount.

Meeting the line of three fences in the home straight in near foot perfect fashion Pic D’Orhy strolled to glory by 16 lengths to set up a potential clash with Shishkin in the Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase on February 18th.

Owner Johnny De La Hey said: “He has definitely grown up and he is a bigger stronger horse. We were pretty worried as I had a few texts with Paul this morning about the ground and there was 10 millimetres last night and we thought that was going to be too soft.

“He has put it all together now and that opens up loads of options for us. We love that race (the Betfair Ascot Chase, which the owner won with Cyrname in 2019) and that would be the obvious choice to go to and then Aintree after that.

“It is probably the right way of saying it that he could nick one (a Grade One). He is rated 158 and he will probably go up a few pounds so he is not a million miles away from being a proper Grade One horse.

“Paul has got some good horses to benchmark him against and I’d say he is just below a Bravemansgame but we are still pretty happy. That is his fourth Grade Two and if we can keep picking those up why not.

“Harry said he is a difficult horse to ride but he looks an easier horse to ride now as his jumping has improved immeasurably. He was a second season novice last season as his jumping was nowhere near good enough but I thought he looked quite quick today

“Other than the mistake four out he did the job. I think Harry is important full stop. If Shishkin is near his best he wouldn’t be beatable but it wouldn’t put me off having a go.

“To be honest I would be excited if that would be the opportunity.”