The 14-times champion jumps trainer has yet to register another Grade 1 triumph since the returning 2024 hero Pic D'Orhy struck gold in this weekend's feature contest 12 months ago.

He admits that some of his horses have struggled during the winter months, citing the January flu jabs as something which has effected his team more severely this season.

Speaking on Thursday's episode of the Nick Luck Daily, Nicholls also reflected on the year being enjoyed by former assistant Dan Skelton, who leads Nicholls by over £600,000 in the current title race.

He said: "I've been amazingly lucky to have had 150 Grade 1 winners, all those amazing horses, but they don't grow on trees and it takes a bit of a cycle.

"We've a lot of young horses coming through who'll do the job and some horses who aren't going to be good enough, we know that. It's just the way that it is at the moment and you can't expect to have all those top horses all of the time.

"I think better ground will definitely help some of them. I know some of the younger horses have had a bit of a cold and haven't been quite right, some of them aren't performing right.

"As a trainer you see signs at home and nothing's coughing, nothing's got a dirty nose, they're all OK but then they'll finish weakly and you find out they've perhaps got a bit of a cold or a slightly dirty trach-wash.

"It just seems that after January, when we do the flu jabs, it's knocked them for six this year, which to me has always been the opposite, I think three or four years ago on this weekend we had eight winners across the three meetings.

"But it will come right and it's not too bad, we've still got a 19% strike-rate which is what Dan's (Skelton) doing and he's flying. Those guys have all learnt so much from Clifford (Baker, head lad) and they're always looking for the next edge. But we've always got the best out of what we've got and will continue to do so.

"Of course Dan's got the bit between his teeth, he's at the right age and I almost once called him 'mini-me', he's like I was all those years ago, except he's got a bigger set-up really, and huge investment from his dad and family which is obviously a massive help. He's doing well and he will be champion trainer this year, unless Nicky (Henderson) wins everything, as Dan will have it all covered and plenty of horses to run in the spring.

"I'll be mightily proud of what he's done. He's done well as have all those lads, the trainers that have been through out systems, so we've done that right."