Since steering the Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame to glory at the track on Boxing Day in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase the 24 year old has gone on to enjoy back-to-back Grade One victories together with the Ditcheat handler the past two Saturdays.

After partnering Hermes Allen to victory in the Coral Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury on New Year’s Eve, Cobden made it three Grade One wins in the space of two weeks at Sandown Park at the weekend aboard Tahmuras in the Unibet Tolworth Hurdle.

Now the pair will join forces in a bid for further big-race glory in the extended two and a half miles Grade Two contest with Pic D’Orhy, who will be bidding to follow up his victory at the same level in last month’s Fitzdares Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.

Cobden, who teamed up with Nicholls to win the race in 2021 with Master Tommytucker, said: “This time last season we were struggling a bit and we had a real quiet patch. It happens to every yard at some stage but it just happened to be us last season.

“All the horses have started on the right foot this season. Paul has done really well getting them spot on for their respective targets and those good plans have been well executed recently.

“I thought it was a brilliant run from Pic D’Orhy in the Peterborough Chase last time. He has got his jumping together and he is more confident in that sphere now.

“He was not the most natural over fences at the start but since he had that tumble over them at Newbury last season he has really learnt from it.

“He would just miss the odd one and he used to get a bit bum high and he would just tip over but I’ve learned how to ride him now and we get on much better.

“I think he has got a hell of a chance on Saturday and I’d say he is the horse to beat.”