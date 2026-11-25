After switching stables from the yard of Paul Nicholls earlier this year, the son of Turgeon made the perfect start to life in his new surroundings with an impressive victory in the Grade Two bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby (replay below).

Kempton Park's Grade One feature has been mentioned as a possible target in the past for the 11-year-old, who has registered two wins over fences from his three previous visits to the track.

On the back of that success, it has left Skelton weighing up whether to send the Johnny de la Hey-owned gelding to the Sunbury venue over the Christmas period or take aim at the Grade Two Sky Bet Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon on Sunday week.

Skelton said: “Pic D’Orhy will either go to the Peterborough Chase or the King George. He has won around Kempton Park before, but we will just see how he is and what the likely opposition is before making a final decision, which we don’t have to do for at least a week.

“He was brilliant at Wetherby. It was his race to lose without the penalty, and he didn’t lose it. He won it very well.

“On the day he could have carried a penalty, and still won, but there was no Djelo in there this season. He carried a higher mark than his opposition into the race, so it was his race, but he did everything very smoothly."