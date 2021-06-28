David Loughnane sets sights on Phoenix target for Go Bears Go

A winner on his racecourse debut at Ascot in May, the Kodi Bear colt returned to the Berkshire circuit with plenty of confidence behind him at the Royal meeting a couple of weeks ago – and ran an excellent race to finish a head second to Perfect Power in the Norfolk Stakes.

Connections boldly stumped up the £10,000 supplementary fee and allowed him to turn out just nine days later for the Group Two Railway Stakes, a decision which was fully justified as Dave Loughnane’s stable star comfortably beat the Irish in their own back yard.

“We were obviously thrilled with the horse, especially after going so close at Royal Ascot,” said the Shropshire-based trainer.

“We went into Royal Ascot thinking we were good enough to win and walked away thinking we were good enough to win. Just on the day we were drawn on the wrong side, not taking anything away from the winner.

“The lad who rides him every day sat on him on Monday morning and said ‘God, he feels as good as he did before Ascot’. I had a sit on him on Tuesday morning and felt the same.

“It was Kia Joorabchian’s (owner) son Max, who is only 10 or 11 years old, who actually suggested supplementing him for the Railway. It probably wasn’t on our agenda as it was so soon after Royal Ascot, but once I’d sat on him Tuesday morning, we decided to give it a go.

“Royal Ascot clearly took nothing out of him – he’s got a great constitution and a great mind.

“We rolled the dice and we reaped the rewards, so it was brilliant – a huge day.”